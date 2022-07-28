PS Plus free games: Free PS5 and PS4 games for August 2022 revealed

Sony’s new tiered PlayStation Plus memberships might be confusing, but the good news is that every tier still gets free games every month. The even better news is that those games continue to be high-quality. In August 2022, PS Plus members get Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares on PS4.

There are PS5 versions of Yakuza and Tony Hawk as well. If you own a next-gen console, you can pick which version of the games you want to download.

In order to download free PS4 and PS5 games every month, you’ll need a subscription to at least the PlayStation Plus Essential plan. PS Plus Essential costs $9.99 a month, PS Plus Extra costs $14.99 a month, and PS Plus Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PS Plus free monthly games for August 2022

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 & PS5) : Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, and use the battlefield your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, street signs, and everything else at your disposal to crack some skulls!

: Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, and use the battlefield your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, street signs, and everything else at your disposal to crack some skulls! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 & PS5) : Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more.

: Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more. Little Nightmares (PS4): Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!

All three games will be free to download from the PlayStation Store from August 2 to September 6. You’ll need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium in order to get them for free. If your subscription expires, you won’t be able to access your free monthly games until you start paying for PlayStation Plus again.

Also, don’t forget that the monthly games from July are still free until the new monthly titles drop next week. Add them to your library if you haven’t already.