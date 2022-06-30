PS Plus free games: Free PS5 and PS4 games for July 2022 revealed

Sony’s new tiered PlayStation Plus memberships might be confusing, but the good news is that every tier still gets free games every month. The even better news is that those games continue to be high-quality. In July 2022, PS Plus members get Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon free on PS4.

There are PS5 versions of Crash 4 and Man of Medan as well. If you own a next-gen console, you can pick which version of the games you want to download.

In order to download free PS4 and PS5 games every month, you’ll need a subscription to at least the PlayStation Plus Essential plan. PS Plus Essential costs $9.99 a month, PS Plus Extra costs $14.99 a month, and PS Plus Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PS Plus free monthly games for July 2022

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4 & PS5) : It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) : In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister… Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Who will you save?

Arcadegeddon (PS4 & PS5): Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega corporation. To do so he takes all the top arcade games and connects them all to make a super game, unfortunately the mega corporation, Fun Fun Co. hacks the game and injects a virus. You and your friends need to save the game and the last hometown arcade.

All three games will be free to download from the PlayStation Store from July 5 to August 1. You’ll need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium in order to get them for free. If your subscription expires, you won’t be able to access your free monthly games until you start paying for PlayStation Plus again.

Also, don’t forget that the monthly games from June are still free until the new monthly titles drop next week. Add them to your library if you haven’t already.