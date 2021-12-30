PS Plus free games for January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and more

One of the many benefits of subscribing to PlayStation Plus is receiving free games each month. Sony made it a priority to stack its selection of monthly freebies with games that people really want to play. In 2021 alone, Sony gave away Control, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Battlefield V, and Star Wars: Squadrons. But can the growing collection of free PS Plus games be as impressive in 2022?

The year is certainly starting off strong, as Sony announced three noteworthy free games for PS Plus subscribers coming in January. If you pay for PS Plus, you’ll get Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic free of charge next month. Two of the three have PS5 versions as well.

PS Plus free games | January 2022

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) : Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!

: Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis! Dirt 5 (PS4 & PS5) : DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title yet in Codemasters’ legendary off-road franchise. With brand new features and breathtaking action, DIRT 5 creates a vibe that delivers big on epic racing, pure expression, and unbridled style.

: DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title yet in Codemasters’ legendary off-road franchise. With brand new features and breathtaking action, DIRT 5 creates a vibe that delivers big on epic racing, pure expression, and unbridled style. Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 & PS5): Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

All three games will be free to download for PS Plus members starting Tuesday, January 4th. If you are reading this before that date, you still have time to download December’s free games.

In December, Sony gave away Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains, and Mortal Shell. There were also three bonus VR games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall. Be sure to add them all to your game library while you can.