PlayStation Plus Black Friday 2021 deal: 12-months for $39.99

The PS5 is probably the most sought-after video game console on the planet right now. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that countless gamers have been anxiously awaiting a big PlayStation Plus Black Friday 2021 deal. We all knew it was coming, of course, but we didn’t know exactly how good it was going to be.

Now, the wait is finally over. Not only are PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes on sale, but they’re also on sale for even less than they were on Black Friday last year!

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PlayStation Plus Black Friday 2021 deal

Image source: PlayStation

We’re going to keep this one short and sweet because these deals are almost certainly going to sell out soon. With Amazon’s big Black Friday 2021 sale now underway, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes just dropped to the lowest price of the season at Amazon. In fact, the current sale price for 12-month membership digital codes beats the awesome sales from last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week!

Last year, PlayStation Plus codes were on sale for $45 if you wanted a 12-month membership. That’s a big discount from the normal price of $60. But this year, Amazon has outdone itself. Hurry and you can snag PS Plus 12-month codes for just $39.99 each!

As we said, a 12-month subscription to PS Plus typically costs $60. And it’s worth every penny since it gives you access to online multiplayer and new free games each month. You also get exclusive PlayStation Store discounts that no one else can access.

All that for a full year for just $39.99?! You would have to be crazy to pass up this PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal.

PS Plus codes are stackable!

Image source: Sony

Also of note, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes are stackable. Since the PS5 is now available and you’re obviously staying in the PlayStation ecosystem for the foreseeable future, you can buy as many codes as you’d like and stack them all on your account!

For example, you can buy two codes and add two more years to your current PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now balance. Or you can buy five codes and add five years to your subscription!

Considering these codes are priced lower now than they typically are on Black Friday, you should definitely take advantage. These deals will almost certainly sell out very soon, so it’s your last chance to take advantage of this awesome sale.

PlayStation Now Black Friday deal

Image source: Yunus/Adobe

In addition to PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals, Amazon typically drops PlayStation Now 12-month membership digital codes to the same low price as PS Plus each year.

If you’re somehow unaware, PS Now is a subscription service that gives you access to a massive library of more than 800 different PS4 games, PS3 games, and PS2 games. You get unlimited downloads and you can also stream games directly to your console or your PC.

This is a must-have subscription for PlayStation fans and it normally costs $60 per year. Amazon hasn’t cut the price just yet, but keep your eye on this link because it’ll probably drop soon:

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] Price: Check the Latest Price Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

