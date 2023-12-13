Pixelmator Pro 3.5 gets full HDR support with editable HDR layers

After adding full HDR support to Photomator, the Pixelmator team is bringing this feature to Pixelmator Pro. With the new update, Mac users can import, edit, and export HDR content, including HDR photos and videos taken with the iPhone.

This major update also brings the ability to work with HDR layers, allowing users to seamlessly create designs featuring both SDR and HDR layers, all while maintaining their existing workflows. Pixelmator says HDR support “opens up a world of creative possibilities in Pixelmator Pro.”

Here’s a breakdown of all the features of Pixelmator Pro 3.5:

Full HDR support: HDR support in Pixelmator Pro lets you import, edit, and export HDR images. Moreover, its video editing capabilities also let you effortlessly edit HDR videos. All the tools and features remain the same while working in HDR mode, and you can edit HDR photos and videos within the same Pixelmator Pro editing window, enabling HDR on or off at any time. The company also completely revamped its color adjustments.

HDR Layers: Pixelmator Pro also supports editing HDR content as layers. When you drag and drop an HDR layer into an SDR composition, the SDR layers remain unchanged, while the HDR layers preserve their HDR data, even within SDR compositions. This ensures that working with HDR content is just as easy as working with any other image or video layer.

HDR support in Shortcuts: Automation tools like Shortcuts and AppleScript seamlessly handle HDR content, allowing you to efficiently edit multiple photos or videos at a time.

HDR Compatibility with other apps: Pixelmator offers a comprehensive guide through which you can export HDR content.

MP4 and MOV: Export for Photos, QuickTime Player, and Final Cut Pro.

Export for Photos, QuickTime Player, and Final Cut Pro. HDR HEIC: Export for Photos, Final Cut Pro, and Motion.

Export for Photos, Final Cut Pro, and Motion. HDR AVIF: Potential format for future HDR image sharing, thanks to its efficient data handling.

Potential format for future HDR image sharing, thanks to its efficient data handling. HDR Still Image Video: Export for Safari, Messages, and other apps that don’t typically support HDR images.

Export for Safari, Messages, and other apps that don’t typically support HDR images. OpenEXR: Export for Finder, Quick Look, and image or video editing apps like Blender.

The update is available to all current Pixelmator Pro users for free. If you haven’t got Pixelmator Pro yet, it’s currently on sale for $25 on the Mac App Store.