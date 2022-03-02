Pixel Watch release date might be close, carrier leak suggests

We saw plenty of Pixel Watch rumors so far, indicating that Google is working on a brand new wearable that will compete against Apple’s highly popular Apple Watch. The first rumors dropped last year, hinting that Google could unveil the Pixel Watch alongside its other 2021 hardware products. While that never happened, reports continued to detail Google’s development efforts, claiming the Pixel Watch release date is coming.

A new report claims that Google might be close to unveiling the new Android smartwatch. Moreover, the Pixel Watch might not come alone, as Google might launch it together with another Pixel product. That’s the Pixel 6a budget smartphone that we expect to see in stores this spring.

A series of reports in early December claimed that Google was testing the Pixel Watch internally. A spring release date was possible, sources from within Google said at the time, if those internal tests are successful.

Google is yet to announce a new press conference, and the most likely place to see new Pixel hardware products like the Watch is Google I/O 2022, which will happen at some point in May.

But the first signs that the Pixel Watch is getting closer to getting a release date are here. Well-known leaker Max Weinbach reports for Android Police that the Pixel Watch appeared in the inventory system of an unspecified carrier.

The Pixel Watch showed up under the codename “Rohan,” which appeared in other leaks related to Google’s wearable. The device packs 32GB of storage, matching the Apple Watch. This particular version is likely a cellular model, as the mysterious carrier only sells cell-enabled models. Furthermore, the Pixel Watch will come in three colors: gray, black, and gold.

But the inventory listing does not reveal pricing details or the actual Pixel Watch release date.

Pixel 6a also spotted

The Pixel 6 already has a great price, but buyers looking for a budget version of Google’s latest Pixels will get that soon in the form of the Pixel 6a. A different carrier database shows a listing for Bluejay, the Pixel 6a’s codename. However, it’s unclear whether we’re looking at the same inventory system. Or whether the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch will get matching release dates.

However, the Pixel 6a listing says the phone will be available in black, white, and green. All of them will feature 128GB of storage.

Like the Pixel Watch, the Pixel 6a lacks price and release date information. We expect Google to unveil these devices at I/O 2022, assuming the carrier doesn’t plan a separate hardware event for the new handsets.