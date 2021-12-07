Pixel Watch leak shows Google’s stunning new design

A report a few days ago claimed that Google is currently testing the first-gen Pixel Watch wearable internally. Google might launch the device soon if the tests are successful. But the leak did not offer a firm release date. Google expects to unveil the Android watch next year, however. The Business Insider leak is in line with a report from April that gave us renders of the purported Pixel Watch device. YouTuber Jon Prosser created the images at the time based on real photos of marketing materials that he had obtained. Prosser is now back with the actual photos showing the Pixel Watch marketing materials that Google is yet to use.

Business Insider said in its coverage that the Pixel Watch has a round design, lacking a physical bezel. The wearable will feature user-replaceable bands that should accommodate most wrist sizes. The report also notes that the Pixel Watch will need daily charging, just like the Apple Watch.

Furthermore, Insider said the device is codenamed Rohan, with Googlers referring to it as the Pixel Watch or the Android Watch internally. Apparently, Google has not decided on the commercial name for the wearable.

Prosser released a new video on his YouTube channel, where he reminds viewers that he had made the same claims eight months earlier. His renders did show a round device with no bezel and different band colors, as seen above.

The new Pixel Watch leak

The prominent leaker said that the chip shortage forced Google to delay the wearable device to 2021. But Google has already decided on the name of the gadget. It’ll be called Pixel Watch, Prosser said, offering as proof the purported images of Pixel Watch marketing materials.

The new Pixel Watch leak gives us plenty of bad-quality images to go through, as you can see above and below. The device in these photos looks just like Prosser’s renders. It has a round, curved display with no perceptible bezel. The device features a single button and what appear to be interchangeable bands.

The new leak also shows how Google will promote the wearable. According to one of the slides, the Pixel Watch will bring “unity to hardware and software.”

Other images feature a clear tagline. The Pixel Watch will offer you everything “at a glance” if this leak is accurate. That includes information from your schedule, health tracking features, your route, and your entire world.

The user interface is relatively simple, fitting that “at a glance” mantra. Only the information you need shows up on the screen, whether it’s the time or a particular type of app functionality. Some complications appear in some of the watchfaces.

The Pixel Watch branding is very clear in all these images, although Google can always change the product’s commercial name. Prosser’s new leak further indicates the Pixel Watch device is in advanced stages of development. Prosser says the Pixel Watch will launch in the first quarter of 2022.