Pixel 9 leaks show off refreshed design with new camera bar

Before long, leaks concerning new Google phones might start to lap the actual announcements. On Tuesday, OnLeaks and MySmartPrice teamed up to deliver the first Pixel 9 leaks of the year, just three months after the launch of the Pixel 8. If the leaked renders are accurate, Google has a significant Pixel design refresh in store for 2024.

The leaked renders reveal the purported design of the Pixel 9 Pro, which should make its debut next fall. According to OnLeaks, the Pixel 9 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display, quite a bit smaller than the 6.7-inch display that adorned the Pixel 8 Pro. As with the Pixel 8 Pro, the latest model will have a centered hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

That’s about where their similarities end, as Google is reportedly equipping the Pixel 9 Pro with flat edges that make this model look much more like an iPhone. In the video below, you can see the volume rocker and the power button on the right side of the phone:

The other major change is the look of the iconic camera bar. Google is apparently ditching the edge-to-edge design of the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar in favor of an oval camera island that looks similar to the setup of the Pixel Fold. Within the island sits a triple-camera array with a telephoto sensor, a wide angle sensor, and a periscope telephoto sensor.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Knowing Google, there are undoubtedly plenty more leaks to come, but this gives us a lot to chew on in the meantime. If you aren’t willing to wait eight or nine months for the Pixel 9 Pro, there’s a new Pixel 8 Pro color launching later this week.