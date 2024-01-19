Google teases ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 Pro color

Are you in the market for a new Android phone but weren’t blown away by Samsung’s Galaxy S24 reveal this week? If so, you might want to wait a few days for a new Pixel 8 colorway set to launch next week. On Friday, Google tweeted a message in binary code that translates to “fresh year, fresh drop.” A video accompanying the message shows a Pixel 8 Pro in Google’s Bay blue being spraypainted over with a minty green phrase: “It’s a living.”

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

At the end of the video, we see the date “1.25.24,” so we can safely assume that the new Pixel color will be available on January 25. Also, note that the Minty Fresh Pixel will only be available on the Google Store and through Google Fi Wireless in the US.

It’s unclear if the colorway will be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro or if it will be available for the base model Pixel 8 as well. Currently, the Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose, while the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain color options.

If you’re interested in the new color, you can get 20% off a Minty Fresh Pixel if you sign up with your Google account at the Google Store on or before January 24 at 7:59 PM PT. You’ll receive an email on the 25th with a coupon code that you can apply to the purchase of the new phone. Just keep in mind that the offer expires on February 3.

In celebration of the launch, Google is teaming up with street artist Ricardo González (aka IT’S A LIVING), who will be painting a special mural to commemorate the occasion in downtown New York City starting at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 25.

You can watch along live on YouTube (and we’ve embedded the stream below):