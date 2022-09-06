Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video leaks on Facebook a month before launch

With Apple’s iPhone 14 event coming this week, you might have missed a major smartphone leak over the weekend. On Saturday, an electronics retailer in Bangladesh published a Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video on its Facebook page. This comes as a surprise, considering that Google hasn’t even formally revealed the Pixel 7 series yet.

Gadgetfull BD, the electronics store in question, shared the 44-second video on September 3. The video features a man removing a legitimate-looking Pixel 7 Pro from its retail packaging and powering the phone on. Considering Google’s troubled history when it comes to leaks, we’re tempted to believe that this is the real thing.

We’ve embedded the video below, but you can also visit Facebook to watch it:

The phone in the video looks rather similar to the device we saw for the first time at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year. In case you forgot, Google actually announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May. We even got a glimpse of the fresh design, but the company wasn’t ready to share any details about the specs, the price, or a specific release date.

The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro are nearly identical in terms of design, but the camera bar is stainless steel on the 2022 model. You can see the refreshed look in the video. We can’t see inside the phone, but Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will feature the second-generation Tensor processor.

We’ll learn more about the specifications on October 6, which is when the company will host its next Made By Google event. In addition to the Pixel 7, Google will also show off the Pixel Watch. There will likely be a surprise or two, and we hope to learn more about Google’s upcoming tablet, the Pixel Notepad, as well.

More Google coverage: For more Pixel news, visit our Pixel 7 guide.