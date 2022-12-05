Pixel 7 gets free VPN and clear calling in December feature drop

Just in time for the holidays, Google is giving Pixel device owners a few presents to unwrap in the form of a new feature drop. Google has been doing these feature drops for quite some time, but it claims that this drop is the biggest Pixel owners have ever seen. Among the additions are several Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro features that Google promised back at launch.

Pixel feature drop for December 2022

The highlight of Google’s December feature drop is the debut of a free VPN. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users now have access to VPN by Google One without paying for a subscription. All of your network traffic is more secure than ever, and all you had to do was update your phone.

The other Pixel 7 series exclusive feature is clear calling, which enhances the voice of the person you’re talking to during a phone call while reducing their background noise.

Going back a generation, Google has also added speaker labels to the Recorder app on Pixel 6 and newer. When you record and transcribe a conversation, Recorder can now identify and label each speaker and insert line breaks when a new speaker starts talking. Once the meeting or the lecture is over, you can go back and name the labeled speakers.

Other new features include a unified security and privacy settings menu for all Pixel phones, Fitbit Sleep Profile for Pixel Watch to track your sleep, cough and snore detection for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, three new Curated Culture wallpapers, and new tiles on Pixel Watch.

Google has also expanded existing features to more regions, languages and devices, such as digital car key, Grammar Check on Gboard, Live Translate, more powerful search, and Voice Message Transcription in Messages. All of these features are available now.