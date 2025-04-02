Pesky iOS 18.4 bug brings back deleted iPhone apps

A couple of days after Apple released iOS 18.4 to iPhone models, users are complaining about random apps suddenly being installed on their phones. While some users guarantee they never downloaded these apps on their devices in the first place, others say they deleted them ages ago.

In one of the many Reddit threads about this issue, a user wrote, “The same thing happened to me: Dropbox was suddenly installed on my iPhone.” Still, some other users have been as polite about this iOS 18.4 bug. “The same happened to me after I installed iOS 18.4. I felt like using a phone having bloatware for a bit, so I got the Squid game installed.”

Interestingly enough, the majority of users reported games being installed or re-installed on their phones. Some of them included Last War, Ingress, and Cooking Mama. At this moment, there isn’t a relationship between these apps’ appearance, as it seems to be a bug from iOS 18.4.

Another major issue with iOS 18.4 concerns the AirPods Max firmware update, which Apple pulled out a day after it became available. This new version would finally bring lossless support to USB-C AirPods Max users with a wired connection.

Apple hasn’t addressed these issues yet, but it’s likely working on a fix for the near future. With iOS 18.4, the company finally expanded the Apple Intelligence platform beyond English-speaking countries, as users can now take advantage of these features in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Chinese, and more.

This update also unlocked Visual Intelligence to iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 Pro users, as this Apple Intelligence capability can be activated through the Action Button.

Below, you can learn more about all the new features available with iOS 18.4. We’ll let you know once Apple fixes these issues with a new software version.