AirPods Max Lossless firmware update pulled by Apple

A few days after releasing iOS 18.4 to all users and updating AirPods Max with the latest firmware to add lossless audio support, Apple has updated its AirPods firmware page, indicating that the update will be “coming soon.” This marks the second time this week that the company has pulled software after releasing it, after it did the same thing with watchOS 11.4.

With that, Apple pulled the AirPods Max firmware update for USB-C model owners. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what went wrong with the firmware seeded by the company. Still, it’s possible that the delay won’t last long.

Last week, Apple announced that the USB-C AirPods Max would finally get a major feature differentiating it from the original AirPods Max model. Despite the same internal specs, the new USB-C port could finally unlock lossless audio capability.

In a press release, Cupertino said AirPods Max would soon be capable of 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, which preserves the integrity of original recordings. In addition, it would be possible to listen to lossless audio while still enjoying personalized spatial audio.

Apple said users must use the included AirPods Max’s USB-C cable with their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices to take advantage of lossless. More interesting than that, gamers and live streamers can also take advantage of ultra-low latency audio to experience no response delay while playing or live streaming, which, according to Apple, becomes “reliably smooth and even more immersive for users.”

That said, it’s important to note that lossless support for AirPods Max is only included with the USB-C version. The original model with a Lightning port technically can’t stream in this higher quality. With that, the USB-C AirPods Max are Apple’s second headphones to support this feature, as the Beats Studio Pro was the first one.

BGR will let you know once this firmware update is available to all users again.