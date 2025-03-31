Apple releases watchOS 11.4 with three major features and a bug fix

Apple is finally releasing watchOS 11.4 to Apple Watch users after a month of beta testing. This version brings a long-awaited feature and an important bug fix.

One of the new features available to watchOS 11.4 is support for robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app. Apple says that “Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be added to the Home app as well as used in scenes, automation,” or in commands such as “Siri, clean the living room.”

With watchOS 11.4, your Apple Watch will play a sound even when silent, which will be great news to some iPhone owners. iPhone alarms passing through the Sleep/Wake Up schedule to the Apple Watch will not ring on the wearable if it’s on silent. They won’t ring on the iPhone either, even though you can set additional alarms not tied to the Sleep/Wake Up schedule, and they’ll all play sound.

watchOS 11.4 users also can rest assured they will have the latest emojis unveiled by Unicode last year. In May, the Consortium revealed seven new emojis that would make its way to iOS and Android devices. With this software update, Apple makes them available.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The new emojis include a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and splatter.

Finally, Apple says it’s fixing an issue where face selection may become unresponsive when switching faces. Currently, it’s possible to switch faces by long-pressing the current one and then swiping between them. If you turn on a toggle under settings, you can just quickly swipe between them without long-pressing the current watch face.

Alongside watchOS 11.4, Apple also released the final versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, tvOS 19.4, and visionOS 2.4.