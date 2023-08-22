Parallels Desktop 19 now supports macOS Sonoma and Touch ID

If you want to run Windows on your Mac, Parallels Desktop is one of the best options available. Today, the software is being updated to version 19. The powerful virtualization solution is ready for the upcoming macOS Sonoma release, which is expected to be in late October. Additionally, the developer also added more features, redesigned the app icon, refreshed the user interface, and more.

Parallels Desktop 19 has been updated with three main new features:

Enhanced macOS compatibility: Optimized for macOS Sonoma 14, all Windows users can benefit from re-engineered Shared Printing via Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) that supports printing from Windows apps out of the box. Plus, a richer experience enabled with dynamic resolution adjustments and familiar multitouch gestures with Trackpad support with macOS virtual machine (VM) on Mac with Apple silicon. Moreover, Pro Edition users can remotely access a macOS Sonoma 14 VM through port forwarding, which is particularly valuable when hosted on Amazon EC2 Mac cloud instances.

Password-less sign-in with Touch ID integration: Users with a secure Windows login and password can now use their Mac Touch ID to sign in to Windows VMs.

Refreshed look and feel: Redesigned app icon and refreshed UI provide more straightforward navigation and a more modern presence in the Dock; also adds native dialogs for easier interaction with the app.

“For over 17 years, Parallels Desktop for Mac has been an essential tool for millions of users worldwide, enabling them to run Windows applications and carry out testing and development with Windows, Linux, and macOS virtual machines,” said Aleksandr Sursiakov, Sr. Director of Product Management for Parallels Desktop at Alludo. “With the latest release, our talented engineering team has once again delivered impressive improvements for all user groups based on their valuable feedback. Our aim is to ensure that users experience peace of mind when using our software, knowing that it incorporates the latest technologies and reflects the highest industry standards.”

Parallel Desktop costs $99 per year in a standard edition and $119 per year for the Pro Edition, which is recommended for developers, entrepreneur accounts, and gamers.