Nvidia RTX 40 series rumors reveal full GPU lineup and chip details

Nvidia just launched the RTX 3090 Ti. But that hasn’t stopped rumors about the company’s upcoming next-generation GPUs from popping up. In the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series rumors, we get a look at the full 40 series lineup. The rumors also include information like each card’s memory and TBP.

RTX 40 series rumors could reveal important details about Nvidia’s new GPUs

RTX 4080 will use AD103 chips, build with 16G GDDR6X, have a similar TGP to GA102.

RTX 4070 will use AD104 chips, build with 12G GDDR6, 300W.

First, let’s talk about the most mundane part of these RTX 40 series rumors. According to Twitter user Kopite7kimi, the 40 series will include an RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070. Additionally, the leaker says that the RTX 4080 will come with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, while the RTX 4070 sports 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

According to these newest RTX 40 series rumors, Nvidia has only begun testing the AD102 GPUs. These will go on to power the RTX 4090 Ti, and the RTX 4090. Nvidia has been positioning its **90 cards as replacements for the previous Titan cards that it used to market to creators. For the most part, though, these new rumors focus on the three primary cards that Nvidia plans to release.

Kopite7kimi says that Nvidia will use the AD103 chip in the RTX 4080 and the AD104 chip in the RTX 4070. However, Nvidia is not currently testing either of these cards as of April 16, 2022. The AD103 chip found in 4080 cards is expected to feature 64 MB of L2 cache and a TGP of 350-450W. The AD104 chip, on the other hand, is believed to offer 48 MB of L2 cache and a TGP of 300W.

When it comes to memory bandwidths, the latest RTX 40 series rumors didn’t have much else to reveal.

A generational jump

Based on the current RTX 40 series rumors, it looks like Nvidia’s ADA Lovelace GPUs will bring a generational jump similar to what we saw between the Maxwell and Pascal generations. Many expect the cards to launch sometime in 2022. Of course, even with the markets starting to return to normal, and GPU prices falling, demand will be high.

As such, it’s possible getting your hands on one of these new RTX 40 series cards will be difficult. Even near impossible for a while after they release. Pricing is also expected to be similar to what we’re already seeing for the RTX 30 series. This could change before release. Ultimately, these RTX 40 series rumors are exciting. However, there is still a ways to go before we have official details to back them up.