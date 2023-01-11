Nothing Phone 1 launches in the U.S. as part of a beta program

Nothing is finally bringing its flagship smartphone to the United States…as part of a beta program.

In an email to customers and across its media channels, the company announced today that it is launching the Nothing Beta Membership, a new membership program offered to customers who want to test out the Nothing Phone (1) in the United States.

The future’s looking bright for Nothing in the US. So we’d like to get to know you better and give you an opportunity to experience Nothing products first-hand. How? With our new Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Membership. By purchasing a membership, you can experience Phone (1) at its most advanced with the new Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13.

The membership, which will cost customers $299, will net them a Nothing Phone (1) that they can keep even once the beta program closes in June 2023 and a Black Dot, an NFT that gets customers exclusive access to Discord channels and potentially other early software and product releases.

Purchase to test our new Phone (1) Beta software and get exclusive access to Nothing perks. Your opportunity to experience Phone (1) at its most advanced, with Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13. Members will receive a Phone (1) Black 8 + 128GB and a chance to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot. Granting you inside access to the Nothing brand, offers. And much more. Learn more about Phone (1).

The company does not that, since it is a beta, customers can miss certain features and that the phone may not work with all carriers in the country.

Please note, the Phone (1)’s distributed are for testing purposes. Whilst these are final models, devices may not work with all US carriers. Since this is a Beta version of the software, users may experience some limitations. Please read the below FAQs before continuing.

Definitely take a look at the FAQ section to get all of the details you need to ensure you can actually use the phone if you order it. Worst case, Nothing does have a 14-day return policy. Anyone who is interested in purchasing the beta membership program can do so on the Nothing website.

Even if it’s a beta, it’s great to see Nothing getting its phone into the market. More competition is always better.