Nissan is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging connector and network

The adoption of NACS is now hitting the first of the Japanese automakers.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In a press release, Nissan announced that it will be the first Japanese automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging connector in future electric vehicles starting in 2025. In addition, the company will open up its current Ariya EV models to Tesla’s Supercharger network starting next year through the use of an adapter.

Jérémie Papin, the chairperson of Nissan Americas, said in a statement that moving to NACS (North American Charging Standard) is part of the company’s goal to transition to 40% electric vehicles by 2030.

“Adopting the NACS standard underlines Nissan’s commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible as we follow our Ambition 2030 long-term vision of greater electrification. We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys.”

After the company makes the switch from CCS to NACS with vehicles in 2025, customers that have a car with a CCS connector will still be able to use Tesla’s Superchargers with an adapter. That seems to be the strategy of both EV makers and Tesla itself, which also installed CCS adapters in its charging stations.

In addition to adopting Tesla’s charging connector, the company will also gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network starting next year. Its existing Ariya models will also get access to the 12,000 Superchargers that exist in North America through an adapter starting in 2024.

Nissan is the latest automaker to announce the adoption of NACS. In the last month, Mercedes, Rivian, GM, Polestar, and Volvo also announced deals with Tesla to adopt the NACS charging connector and gain access to the Supercharger network.

With Nissan jumping on board, we’ll see if other Japanese automakers do the same. It sure seems to be a losing battle to stick with CCS at this point.