New Google Pixel 6 leak claims to reveal prices, colors, and more

Apple launched the iPhone 13 last Friday, but there’s one more flagship phone we’re still waiting to see in 2021. Within the next month, Google will officially reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Technically, the company has already revealed both phones, but the details remain a mystery. We still don’t know the Pixel 6 release date or the prices. But a new leak might have spoiled both.

Pixel 6 leak reveals prices, release date, and more

In the latest video from This Is Tech Today, host M. Brandon Lee revealed that he had been in contact with a new source in Europe. That source shared a number of revelations about the Pixel 6 lineup. The first image Lee received was a listing from a store’s inventory.

Among the devices listed were Google Raven, Google Oriole Carbon, and Google Oriole Fog. Oriole is the codename for the Pixel 6, while Raven is the codename for the Pixel 6 Pro. It appears that at least two of the available colors for the standard Pixel 6 will be called Carbon and Fog.

As for the release timing, Lee’s sources corroborate what we have already heard from other sources. Google will announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on Tuesday, October 19th before launching the new phones on Thursday, October 28th. Google traditionally unveils new devices on Tuesdays in October, but usually much earlier in the month. The chip shortage is likely responsible for the delay, and Lee notes that Google wants to build up as much supply as possible to meet demand at launch.

How much will Google’s new phones cost?

Finally, Google appears to be aiming for drastically different price points on its two new Pixel models. The same inventory listing says that the Pixel 6 will cost €649 and the Pixel 6 Pro will cost €899. Quick and dirty conversions by Lee point to a $799 price for the Pixel 6 and $1,099 for the Pixel 6 Pro in the US. Google will position its phones to take on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max.

The reason that the prices of the two phones will be so far apart comes down to the specifications. If leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 6 Pro is significantly more powerful than the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and three rear cameras. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, a 4,614mAh battery, and two rear cameras. If Apple skipped the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro, this is similar to what its 2021 lineup would look like. You can learn more about the Pixel 6 lineup in the video from This Is Tech Today below: