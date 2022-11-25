New 48-Volt Quant supercar can go 600 miles on a tank of ‘salt water’

Electric vehicles are just one of the many solutions that engineers have been pushing as a way to cut down on global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are a ton of issues holding back the EV market, most of all the time that it takes to charge a new battery. Now, the Quantino electric supercar could help change all of that, though.

The supercar, which is currently being developed and worked on by nanoFlowcell, utilizes a special kind of saltwater mixture that the company calls bi-ION electrolyte. The Quant48, which has been available for over five years at this point, has proven time and time again that the nanoFlowcell technology powering this electric supercar has a lot to offer.

And now, the company is looking to push things a step further, by working on a new 2+2 roadster that will offer even better mileage and performance. Part of what makes the current electric supercar so enticing, though, is that it offers up to 600 miles on one tank. This means you won’t need to worry about tracking EV charging stations on Google Maps for each trip you take.

But, you won’t have to worry about charging this electric vehicle up after every trip. Instead, it just needs to be filled with the company’s bi-ION electrolyte mixture, similar to how you would fill a normal car’s gas tank at the gas station. Because it offers such rapid refueling options, the Quant electric supercar is helping to offer better ways to approach the EV problem.

Of course, even with the good things we’re seeing from nanoFlowcell, companies like Tesla continue to lead the market with electric vehicles that rely on batteries you need to wait to recharge completely.

With a solution like this bi-ION electrolyte technology, as well as flow batteries, which use two electrolyte liquids to store a charge, better mileage and performance are things that are more in reach than ever when it comes to EVs.