Netflix isn’t making a visionOS app for the Apple Vision Pro

At least one streaming service seems to be skeptical about Apple’s Vision Pro spatial computer. On Wednesday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Netflix has no plans to make a native visionOS app for the upcoming mixed-reality headset.

Not only is Netflix choosing not to design an app for the Vision Pro, but the company won’t even support the platform on its existing iPad app. As noted by MacRumors, Gurman reported in July 2023 that “Netflix will still let its iPad app run on the headset unmodified.” That is no longer the case. The only way to watch Netflix on a Vision Pro will be through a browser.

“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” a Netflix spokesperson told Bloomberg.

There’s no chance that Netflix’s decision to skip Apple’s headset has anything to do with a lack of resources. If the company wanted to make a visionOS app, it certainly would have. That said, Netflix has shown an aversion to integrating its app too deeply into other ecosystems. You won’t see Netflix shows in your Up Next row on Apple TV, and you can’t subscribe to Netflix on Prime Video Channels. You can’t even sign up for Netflix through the iOS app.

Despite some struggles in recent years, Netflix is still the most popular streaming service in the world by a wide margin. Snubbing the next major hardware launch from Apple is notable, even if it isn’t especially surprising given the company’s proclivities.

Early adopters will still have plenty of entertainment apps to choose from at launch on February 2. In addition to Apple TV+, Apple announced that Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI apps will all be available on day one.