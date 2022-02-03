Netflix games list: All of the free mobile games on Netflix

In November of 2021, Netflix announced its plans to enter the world of gaming. In order to boost the value of its service, Netflix would begin offering free mobile games to subscribers. Initially, there were only five games available through the service, but the library has quickly expanded. Unfortunately, Netflix has not done a great job of letting subscribers know when new games arrive. As such, we thought it might be a good idea to keep track of all the free games that Netflix has launched on iPhone and Android devices to date.

Keep in mind that you need an active Netflix subscription to play these games for free.

All of Netflix’s free games on iOS and Android

We’ll update this list every time Netflix releases more free games. As of February 2nd, 2022, Netflix has released 14 games on the App Store and Google Play.

Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition | February 2022

In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen. Use the Freestyle Mayhem System to create spontaneous blasts and grab bonus points while dodging the fun police and showing them what they’re really missing.

Dungeon Dwarves | February 2022

Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungeons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons. Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what Dwarves are really made of!

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan | January 2022

Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game. Arcanium is a tale of fellowship and bravery, and is set in a fantasy world of anthropomorphic animals in which good, evil, magic and technology collide. This ambitious open-world, single-player strategy card game merges the roguelike and deckbuilding genres in exciting new ways. Form a party of three heroes and embark on a dangerous journey to defeat Akhan the Calamity and save the world of Arzu from destruction. But beware; should one of your party members succumb to corruption, your quest will come to its end.

Krispee Street | January 2022

Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find. Jump into the quirky, curious, and feels-like-a-warm-hug world of Krispee, the webcomic. Your mission is to bring the characters and world of Krispee to life. Find hundreds of characters and objects scattered throughout the jam-packed levels.

Knittens | December 2021

No cat likes to look dowdy, darling! Help felines look their best by mastering this match-3 puzzler that transforms yarn into stylish outfits. These kittens need your help! Complete match-3 puzzles and unleash fur-tastic boosts to get high scores and earn bundles of yarn. You’ll need to knit an array of purr-fect clothing to complete special events and make your cat the most fabulous feline.

Dominoes Café | December 2021

Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests.

Asphalt Xtreme | December 2021

Charge through canyons, drift across dunes and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience. Forget everything you know about racing — all you need are your instincts and a fearless desire for speed.

Wonderputt Forever | November 2021

Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you’ve never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play in Par Mode, then keep the fun going through hundreds of geometric-themed holes as you unlock rewards in the Geometry Trips mode.

Bowling Ballers | November 2021

In most endless runners, you want to avoid objects. Bor-ing! Play Bowling Ballers and knock down as many of those pesky pins as possible. Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.

Card Blast | November 2021

Create a winning hand — maybe even score a full house — in this fast-paced poker experience that’s perfect for the casual player. Card Blast is an exciting puzzle card game that mixes skills with a bit of luck. Players must save various cards from a moving conveyor and place them onto one of three rows to make winning hands before being obliterated by the deck dicer. Freeze, nuke, or rocket your way to the top using powerful abilities called Boosts to achieve higher scores. Overcome a series of challenging scenarios in an entertaining single-player journey or battle other players for supremacy across multiple event leaderboards.

Teeter (Up) | November 2021

Your mission: Maneuver a platform to guide a ball into a hole. No dragons, no monsters. Your only enemies are gravity and the laws of physics. A ball, a platform, and a hole. Simple on their own, but all together: magical. Teeter is a beautiful combination of impeccable design and innovative game mechanics that provide players with a singular experience. It’s an elegant game of whimsy and delight, with enhanced controls for 3D Touch supported devices. And don’t forget to shake your phone for a surprise!

Shooting Hoops | November 2021

A basketball with a dart gun attached? Sure, why the heck not? Fire darts in the right direction to push the ball through the hoop. Nothing but net.

Stranger Things: 1984 | November 2021

Join Hopper and the kids for bruising missions around Hawkins — and the Upside Down — in this stylized retro adventure filled with collectibles.

Stranger Things 3 The Game | November 2021

Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to the third season of the hit original series. Play through familiar events from the series while uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist. Just like in the show, teamwork is at the heart of Stranger Things 3: The Game. Fans can team up in two-player local co-op to explore the world of Hawkins, solve puzzles and battle the emerging evils of The Upside Down as one of twelve beloved characters from the show.

