Netflix Games launches on Android, with iPhone to follow

We knew for a while now that Netflix was looking to offer games on its platform in the not too distant future, and that future has arrived. The streaming giant will not compete against AAA games that you play on PS5 or Xbox Series X or similarly exciting PC games. At least, not right now. Instead, Netflix will offer subscribers access to games that will cater more to those gamers who are into mobile games. The company announced on Tuesday that Android users everywhere will find a new Games tab on mobile devices. In it, Netflix’s first five games await, with iPhone support rolling down the road.

How to play games on Netflix

You don’t have to pay extra to play games on Netflix, the company explained in the announcement. Your current Netflix subscription will include games by default, which will be available on all profiles. Games targeting adults will require a PIN on kids’ profiles, the same PIN that blocks access to other adult content for that account.

What you get is a complete game experience, so you won’t see any ads or in-app purchases along the way.

To play games, you will need to head to the Games tab, then tap on one of the five titles. At that point, Netflix will send you to the Google Play store to install them. That means you won’t play the titles inside Netflix, as each of them will behave as a standalone app.

Some of the games will require an internet connection, while others can run without an active Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

All Android users who have Netflix subscriptions can play the games, including people sharing the same Netflix login. The company also explained that the games are localized for many markets, or they default to English.

What games experiences you should expect

“Just like our series, films, and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer,” Netflix says. “And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

That certainly makes sense considering how Netflix handles video streaming content. The company is looking to cater to various needs and has embraced all sorts of genres for original shows from various markets. The immense popularity of Squid Game proves this approach has paid off.

That’s not to say Netflix games will become just as popular. After all, this is a different industry, and Netflix is competing against services like Apple Arcade.

For the time being, Netflix offers subscribers five games, two of which are based on one of its popular TV shows: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).