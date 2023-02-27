Honor Magic VS is a new foldable phone with no screen gap

Honor is getting serious for its next slate of smartphones. At Mobile World Congress, the company not only launched the latest device in the Magic series, but it also announced its latest and greatest foldable device — and the Honor Magic VS has some things that could seriously set it apart from the competition.

Honor flew me out to MWC to check out its latest phones. Here’s everything you need to know about Honor’s latest and greatest phones, fresh from MWC.

Honor Magic VS

The Honor Magic VS is perhaps the main event for Honor at MWC. The device is a follow-up to the previous-generation Honor Magic V, a foldable phone in the style of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But the Honor Magic VS has a particular feature to boast — no gap between the display when the device is folded. That helps prevent dirt and other things from getting in between the display when it’s folded in your pocket, and it helps make for a slimmer, sleeker phone overall.

The phone is no slouch in the spec department. The Honor Magic VS offers a 7.9-inch OLED inside display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2272 x 1984 pixel resolution. It has an 800-nit brightness. While it would have been nice to see a 120Hz refresh rate on this phone, it’s still likely to offer a generally smooth experience. On the outside, you’ll get another OLED display that measures in at 6.45 inches, and has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080.

Under the hood, the Magic VS comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That’s all powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can charge at up to 66W. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging here.

On the back is the camera system, and it has a lot to offer too. The Magic VS comes with a triple rear camera, with one 54-megapixel main camera, one 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and one 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. That’s a pretty versatile camera, and should ensure that the device is able to handle everything you can throw at it.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Image source: Honor

The Honor Magic 5 Pro also featured at the event, and while it’s not as modern-looking as the Magic VS, it still represents an impressive step forward compared to the previous-generation models.

The Magic 5 Pro offers a 6.81-inch display with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,312 x 2,848 resolution. Under the hood, you’ll get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is the latest and greatest chip from Qualcomm. That’s along with 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The camera is perhaps the most impressive thing about the phone. The device offers a triple camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and an incredible 100x digital zoom.