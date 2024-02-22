Click to Skip Ad
Moonly for iPhone updated with AI dream interpretation

Published Feb 22nd, 2024 12:41PM EST
Moonly app
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Moonly for iPhone, the all-things astrology app, has received a significant update. In the latest version, users can interpret dreams from a psychological perspective using Artificial Intelligence. After describing their dream in a designated field, the AI will respond with a written interpretation accompanied by a unique image that illustrates the dream.

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the platform interprets dreams based on a unique set of instructions derived from Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalytic method of dream interpretation.

“The implementation of artificial intelligence in Moonly allows users to gain insights into the meaning of their dreams immediately upon waking up. No more digging through dream dictionaries or waiting for the next session with a psychoanalyst to understand the significance of their dreams and the underlying subconscious processes they reveal,” says Vitaliy Urban, Moonly app founder.

Moonly, The Dreamer featureImage source: Moonly

Called The Dreamer, Moonly’s AI feature is available on the home screen of the app in the Calendar section. You can interpret one dream per day, and it automatically resets at noon. For now, it’s only available for iOS users.

The developers say that this feature can generate interpretations for up to two dreams in the free version of Moonly. More than that, users need to subscribe to the app, although there’s a dream per day limitation.

After the interpretation is generated, users can save and share the image on social networks. In an upcoming version, users can save dreams directly within the application, allowing them to curate their dream diaries.

Besides that, Moonly also brings a calendar based on the phase of the Moon, affirmations, tarot and runes practice, vibrations, mantras, meditations, and several stories and tips to help you understand Vedas, astrology, chakras, and more.

The app is free to download on the App Store but offers a subscription to unlock all the features. The Birth Chart is a standalone purchase you only need to make once. You can try the app for a few days before you start paying for it, too.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

