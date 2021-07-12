Massive leak spoils all of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked announcements

Samsung typically unveils its next flagship devices during a big Unpacked press event in August. That’s the press conference traditionally reserved for the latest Galaxy Note, which is the most significant Samsung smartphone of the second half of the year. The Korean giant will break tradition in 2021, as the Note is taking a break. The next Samsung Unpacked 2021 will instead focus on the new foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have leaked repeatedly. A new leak from a reliable insider shows us the foldable handsets in all their splendors. On top of that, the leaker provided images of all the other Galaxy-branded devices that Samsung will unveil next month.

Samsung Unpacked 2021 date

There have already been several Unpacked events this year already. Samsung adjusted its press conferences to an online-only format, which is the norm for the pandemic.

The most important Samsung Unpacked events are always the Galaxy S and Note reveals. The former took place in mid-January, which is when the Galaxy S21 debuted. The latter is rumored for mid-August, and that’s where we’ll see the Fold 3, Flip 3, new Galaxy Watches, and wireless earphones.

#GalaxyUnpacked

11 August 2021 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

Evan Blass posted a long thread on Twitter where he essentially spoiled everything coming to the show. The devices were hardly well-kept secrets. We knew they were coming, and we already know everything about them.

But Blass provided additional official-looking renders that give us a great 3D look at all the products that Samsung has planned for the event. The leaker also said the next Unpacked event would take place on August 11th. The date likely sounds familiar, because we’ve seen it in other reports.

Samsung’s new Galaxy phones

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the obvious star of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked 2021 show. The Fold 3 will be the next best thing coming out of Samsung and the likely Note successor. The foldable offers a familiar design, but the handset will deliver several upgrades. We’re looking at better build quality, top hardware, and at least one features not seen on other foldables. That’s the Under Panel Camera (UPC) foldable screen. Although the render below clearly shows where the selfie camera would sit.

The Fold 3 will come in white, black, and green, according to Blass. He also showed the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in similar GIF animations. The clamshell’s colors will include black, gold, green, and purple.

Interestingly enough, the Galaxy S21 FE is also featured in Blass’s Samsung Unpacked thread. The phone will not be unveiled at the show, various sources claimed recently. The chip shortage might impact the S21 FE’s launch. But Samsung hasn’t canceled it, according to listings with regulatory bodies.

New Galaxy watches and earphones

Less surprising are the Galaxy Watch devices that Blass teased. Samsung and Google are working together on a new smartwatch platform, and Samsung is about to launch two new devices. One is the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which Blass has featured in white, black, and gray.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 (below) is the other one. This one lacks the former’s rotating bezel. It should come in two size options and several colors.

The last thing we might see from Samsung during next month’s Unpacked event is the brand new Galaxy Buds 2 earphones. They should feature active noise cancelation and several color options: white, gray, and purple.

Samsung will probably announce the next Unpacked 2021 press event real soon. Whether the date is August 11th or not, several of the devices above will probably hit stores this year.

