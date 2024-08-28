macOS Sequoia beta 8 now available with these 11 features

macOS Sequoia release date is just around the corner. While Apple Silicon Mac users can try Apple Intelligence with macOS 15.1, Apple is also seeding beta 8 of macOS 15 for Intel Macs (or Apple Silicon Macs if you don’t want to try AI just yet). With this testing version, Apple continues to prepare the official version of this system for later this fall. These are some of the features users can expect to have once the final build is available.

For Safari, macOS Sequoia beta 8 brings the long-awaited iPhone Mirroring feature, which was unavailable with the first beta. This Continuity function allows users to fully access and engage with their iPhone right from their Mac.

Apple says that a user’s custom wallpaper and icons appear just like on their iPhone, and they can swipe between pages on their Home Screen or launch and browse any of their favorite apps. The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac also let users interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through.

In addition, macOS Sequoia beta 8 brings the following features to Safari:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Highlights: That’s an easier way to discover information on the web, such as directions, summaries, or quick links to learn more about people, music, movies, and TV shows;

That’s an easier way to discover information on the web, such as directions, summaries, or quick links to learn more about people, music, movies, and TV shows; Reader: A redesigned Reader includes even more ways to enjoy articles without distractions, featuring a streamlined view of the article a user is reading, a summary, and a table of contents for longer articles;

A redesigned Reader includes even more ways to enjoy articles without distractions, featuring a streamlined view of the article a user is reading, a summary, and a table of contents for longer articles; Video detection: When Safari detects a video on the page, Viewer helps users put it front and center while still giving them full access to system playback controls, including Picture in Picture.

With a new Passwords app, Apple wants to make it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes. During the beta test, Apple also added new wallpapers for macOS.

macOS Sequoia beta 8 also adds:

Messages have received major updates to improve users’ expression and stay connected. These include all-new text effects, emoji and sticker Tapbacks, and the ability to schedule messages to be sent later.

have received major updates to improve users’ expression and stay connected. These include all-new text effects, emoji and sticker Tapbacks, and the ability to schedule messages to be sent later. Apple Maps introduces even more ways to explore the world, including curated hikes and custom walking routes. Beginning this fall, users can browse thousands of hikes across all 63 national parks in the United States, filtered by length, elevation, and route type, and save them to use while offline.

introduces even more ways to explore the world, including curated hikes and custom walking routes. Beginning this fall, users can browse thousands of hikes across all 63 national parks in the United States, filtered by length, elevation, and route type, and save them to use while offline. Photos now surface Collections, which automatically organizes a user’s library by helpful themes. The search feature has also been updated so users can get results quickly.

now surface Collections, which automatically organizes a user’s library by helpful themes. The search feature has also been updated so users can get results quickly. Note-taking in Notes is getting smarter, making it easier than ever to take detailed and well-written notes. New audio transcription and summarization features with Apple Intelligence enable a device to take notes for the user, letting them stay present in a situation where they need to capture details about what’s happening. And if they need to quickly crunch a number, they can just type in an equation to have it solved automatically in their note body.

is getting smarter, making it easier than ever to take detailed and well-written notes. New audio transcription and summarization features with Apple Intelligence enable a device to take notes for the user, letting them stay present in a situation where they need to capture details about what’s happening. And if they need to quickly crunch a number, they can just type in an equation to have it solved automatically in their note body. Calendar shows events and tasks from Reminders , making it easy to see, edit, or complete tasks throughout the day. An updated Month View makes it easier to see events and reminders for an entire month at a glance.

shows events and tasks from , making it easy to see, edit, or complete tasks throughout the day. An updated Month View makes it easier to see events and reminders for an entire month at a glance. Wallpapers: There are new Sequoia wallpapers.

Alongside macOS Sequoia beta 8, Apple released the eighth testing versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2.