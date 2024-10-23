macOS 15.2 beta 1 now available with expanded Apple Intelligence features

macOS Sequoia will finally bring the first batch of Apple Intelligence features next week. However, Apple is already preparing for another expansion with macOS 15.2, as the company just seeded its first developer’s beta.

So far, macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta 1 is adding the following Apple Intelligence improvements:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response.

For now, Genmoji isn’t available with macOS 15.2. It’s unclear if it will be added during this beta cycle. We also don’t know other features Apple is planning for this software update, which is expected to be released later this year.

With macOS 15.1, Apple is adding iPhone Mirroring improvements and the first Apple Intelligence features, which include:

Writing Tools: Proofread your text, rewrite different versions until the tone and wording are right, and summarize the selected text with a tap.

Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you're saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.

Clean Up: This feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.

This feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject. Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

Alongside macOS 15.2 beta 1, Apple is seeding the first developer’s beta of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. Public versions are expected next month. BGR will update this article once we learn more about the new features.