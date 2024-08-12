macOS 15.1 beta 2 available to developers with Apple Intelligence

A couple of weeks after seeding the first beta of macOS 15.1, Apple is now seeding the second testing version. With that M1 Mac developers can get their hands in the first days of Apple Intelligence. Apple’s artificial intelligence platform.

macOS 15.1 beta 2 offers the following features so far:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps

Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.

With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want. Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.

They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster. Priority messages in Mail: Elevate time-sensitive messages to the top of your inbox, like an invitation that has a deadline today or a check-in reminder for your flight this afternoon.

Elevate time-sensitive messages to the top of your inbox, like an invitation that has a deadline today or a check-in reminder for your flight this afternoon. Reduce interruptions: With iOS 18.1 beta 1, an all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.

With iOS 18.1 beta 1, an all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today. Email summarization: Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase.

Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase. Record and transcribe calls in the Notes app: Just hit record in the Notes or Phone apps to capture audio recordings and transcripts. Apple Intelligence generates summaries of your transcripts, so you can get to the most important information at a glance.

Just hit record in the Notes or Phone apps to capture audio recordings and transcripts. Apple Intelligence generates summaries of your transcripts, so you can get to the most important information at a glance. Smart Reply in Mail: Quickly draft an email response with all the right details. Apple Intelligence can identify the question you were asked in an email and offer relevant selections to include in your response.

There are many other Apple Intelligence features expected during the beta test of macOS 15.1. BGR will let you know if we find anything new with this version.

Alongside macOS 15.1 beta 2, Apple has also seeded the second testing versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1.