macOS 14.3 RC now available as the official release nears

A week after releasing the second macOS 14.3 beta version, Apple is now seeding the RC version of this upcoming operation system update. At the moment, the main feature spotted by BGR is the addition to the Apple Music Collaborative Playlists.

This function was first tested for the previous software update, but all references were removed during the beta period. Now, starting with macOS 14.3 beta 2, Apple re-added the Apple Music Collaborative Playlists function for Mac users. Once the feature is available, users can expect the following:

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: Invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs.

Invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs. React to Collaborative Playlists: Unavailable with the iOS 17.2 beta, iOS 17.3 beta adds the ability to react with an emoji to a song someone added to a collaborative playlist.

In addition, macOS Sonoma still lacks these other two features:

Messages in iCloud improvements: Enabling Messages in iCloud will sync Messages settings such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices.

Enabling Messages in iCloud will sync Messages settings such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices. PDF intelligent form detection: Fillable documents and forms can now be automatically identified across the system, like in Files, Mail, or scanned documents.

Alongside macOS 14.3 RC, Apple is also seeding the Release Candidate versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.

With macOS 14.2, Apple added the following features:

Sticker reactions: React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu.

React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu. Edit playlists: There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta.

There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta. Message Contact Key Verification: Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people with contact key verification turned on also receive advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation.

Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people with contact key verification turned on also receive advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation. Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to add names and addresses from your contacts.

identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to add names and addresses from your contacts. Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

can be disabled in Focus so the music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods

We’ll let you know if we learn more about macOS 14.3 RC.