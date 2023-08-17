macOS 13.5.1 now available with location permission bug fix

After releasing watchOS 9.6.1 early this week, Apple is now releasing macOS 13.5.1 to all users. This update fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing.

This update comes after almost a month since Apple released macOS 13.5 to all users. Over the past weeks, users have complained about System Settings error that prevented them from seeing location permissions. Now, macOS 13.5.1 fixes that.

Before that, macOS 13.5 added an interesting fix for iPod shuffle owners. According to the company, it “fixed an issue where iPod shuffle (3rd and 4th generation cannot be synced due to an unknown error.” These iPod models were released in 2009 and 2010, respectively, and it’s great to see Apple fixing an issue that prevented hard-core users from syncing this beloved product, which could only shuffle your songs, as it didn’t have a screen.

Prior to that, macOS 13.4 brought several small features and tweaks, such as:

Sports feeds in the sidebar of Apple News give easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow;

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games;

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac;

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting;

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on web pages;

Fixes an issue where the Screen Time setting may reset or not sync across all devices.

As Apple focuses on macOS 14 Sonoma, it’s unclear if the company plans to release another significant macOS Ventura update. That said, macOS 13.5.1 doesn’t seem to add more than this fix.

If we learn more about macOS Ventura 13.5.1 features besides security improvements and this fix, we’ll update the article.