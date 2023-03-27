macOS 13.3 adds new emojis and revamped HomeKit architecture

macOS 13.3 is finally available to all Mac users. In this update, Apple is focusing on two main features, 20+ emojis and bringing back the new HomeKit architecture. Here’s what you need to know.

20+ new emojis: There are 21 new figures available. And, for the first time, no people figures are being added. The highlights include a donkey, jellyfish, hair pick, high-five hands, and new heart colors. It’s been over a year since Apple added new emojis to users.

New Home Architecture: After pulling out the new Home architecture with iOS 16.2, Apple is reenabling it with macOS 13.3.

Apple introduced the new Homekit architecture for the Home app with iOS 16.2. While the Cupertino firm promised an even “more efficient and reliable experience controlling compatible devices,” users started reporting multiple issues with HomeKit accessories not responding or scenes disappearing.

Then, Apple decided to pull back the HomeKit update, although those who had downloaded it would still suffer from these issues, including losing the ability to add a new resident to the Home app.

This architecture was tested from October to December, even though it was half-baked. In January, Apple released macOS 13.2, but with no sign of the new HomeKit architecture. Now, with macOS 13.3, the company is bringing this feature back to all users.

macOS 13.3 also brings bug fixes and security patches. With the previous update, Apple brought the following features to Mac users:

Security Keys for Apple ID: Users can strengthen the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key to sign in. This function is part of Apple’s broader action to ensure its products can also be used for those targeted by hackers or governments, such as investigative journalists.

Advanced-Data Protection: This function expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud. With macOS 13.2, Apple expanded Advanced Data Protection to more countries.

Alongside macOS 13.3, Apple is also seeding iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 to all users.