macOS 13.2 is now out, here are the new features and bug fixes

macOS Ventura has been another mild update for Mac users. With macOS 13.2 now rolling out, this version brings more stability to the operating system than revolutionizes with new software features. Here’s what you need to know.

After a month of beta testing, macOS Ventura brings two important features. The first of them is Security Keys for Apple ID. With that, users can strengthen the security of their accounts by requiring a physical security key to sign in. This function is part of Apple’s broader action to ensure its products can also be used for those targeted by hackers or governments, such as investigative journalists.

Another feature made available with macOS 13.1 was Advanced Data Protection. This function expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud. With macOS 13.2, Apple expands Advanced Data Protection to more countries.

In addition, this software update also brings two bug fixes. Here are them:

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards;

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing.

With macOS Ventura, Apple deeper the integration between macOS and iPadOS. One of the most important features of this cycle is Stage Manager, a new framework that makes it easier to manage your Mac when multiple windows open simultaneously. Specifically, it helps keep your Mac organized by moving windows you’re not using to the side and letting you focus on the app you are using.

The Mail app, for example, also got improved search functionality. More notably, the revamped Mail app now supports reminders and the ability to schedule emails to send at a specific time. You can also undo a sent email. The new Mail app also features support for rich links.

macOS Ventura also brought a new iteration of Safari, which lets you share tab groups with friends. This is helpful for things like planning trips or research projects.

Alongside macOS Ventura 13.2, Apple is also releasing iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3.