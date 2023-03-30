MacBook Air OLED panels reportedly in development at Samsung Display

After rumors of OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, it seems another product that will get this new display is the MacBook Air. In the latest report by the Korean page of The Elec, Samsung Display started the development of an OLED panel for Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Air.

It’s unclear when this product could be released. Currently, only Samsung is working on this OLED panel, as LG Display is developing the displays for the OLED iPad Pro models, which are expected to be released next year. That said, the company lacks the production capacity to develop additional products.

While Apple conducts a product development project for two years before hitting ass production, this could mean this product could see the light of the day in 2025 at the earliest. On the other hand, analyst Ross Young has already said that Apple could launch the OLED MacBook Air alongside OLED iPad Pro models.

Rumors so far say the iPad Pro will be the first Apple tablet to have the new OLED display. Prices are expected to rise due to the panel technology and the possible new M3 processor. For the MacBook Pro, Apple is said to be aiming at the 2026 release. The MacBook Pro will use the 8th generation OLED line, which is currently being developed.

As the company focuses on updating its product lines to OLED, Apple is also said to be planning its first product with microLED technology, the Apple Watch Ultra. Ultimately, the company’s goal is to switch all of its products to this display technology, which offers brighter display, more precise colors, and doesn’t suffer from burn-in.

BGR will keep you posted on Apple’s plans to release the OLED iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models.