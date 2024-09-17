Lucky customer unboxes iPhone 16 Pro days before the official release

Ahead of the official iPhone 16 release, a lucky customer shared the unboxing of the iPhone 16 Pro on Chinese social media Weibo (via Majin Bu). While Apple should let reviewers publish their thoughts on the new models in the next few days, we already have a few tidbits about this upcoming phone, including its box design and what’s inside it.

Still, there isn’t much to see. At least the Chinese version of the iPhone 16 Pro does not have the booklet containing the SIM card and other information. In addition, Apple hasn’t included its fan-favorite stickers. The same happened with the recently released iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

This change is due to Apple’s 2030 carbon-neutral goals. As 2025 marks half the way to this change in the company’s culture and manufacturing process, Cupertino wants to achieve plastic-free packaging by next year.

iPhone 16 Pro Unboxing

That said, the iPhone 16 Pro unboxing reveals Apple’s latest iPhone and a USB-C braided cable. Still, while the package isn’t as enticing, the company was able to add several new features to this device, including a bigger display, improved cameras, and a better battery life.

Among the design changes is the new Camera Control function, which can be used to take photos or videos, adjust camera settings, and, later this year, work as a Google Lens-like device or even with third-party apps, such as camera apps or ChatGPT.

With the iPhone 16 releasing globally this Friday, almost all models’ shipping estimates have slipped into October. Fortunately, those wanting to buy a regular model might have a better look on the release day, as some configurations don’t have a big delay.

