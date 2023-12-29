LG is a big company. I remember working at Best Buy and you could basically find at least one LG product in every department in the store. From computers to televisions to refrigerators, the company has its hands in all kinds of consumer technology products.

LG also comes up with some crazy products every now and then, and that might be what we’re looking at here. In a press release, the company unveiled its AI agent, a cute little autonomous robot that the company says “boasts robotic, AI and multi-modal technologies that enable it to move, learn, comprehend and engage in complex conversations.”

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said in a statement that its new agent can “help free customers from household chores.”

“Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores. A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home.”

The AI agent features a “two-legged” wheel design that, according to LG, allows it to “navigate the home independently.” It says that it can not only talk with users but emotions as well through movement. The company says that it uses multi-modal artificial intelligence that combines voice and image recognition with natural language processing to understand context and intention. It also features a built-in camera, speaker system, and sensors to navigate the home.

Functioning as a ‘moving’ smart home hub, this AI agent connects with and controls smart home appliances and household IoT devices. Through LG’s latest collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the AI agent is equipped with the Qualcomm® Robotics RB5 Platform, enabling powerful on-device AI features such as face and user recognition. The AI agent utilizes its built-in camera, speaker and various sensors to gather real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity and indoor air quality. LG’s advanced AI technologies analyze this data, continuously learning and combining it with external information. The AI agent can even act as a pet monitor and security guard, providing users with the ability to see and care for their pets remotely and sending alerts if any unusual activity is detected.

LG says that its AI Agent can autonomously patrol the home and even send the homeowner notifications if it detects something like an opened window or any lights that were left on when they aren’t home. It can even connect to a smart outlet to turn devices on or off. It will even greet you when you come home and attempt to play the right kind of music to play depending on your mood.

When the user returns home, the AI agent greets them at the front door, discerns their emotions by analyzing their voice and facial expressions, and selects music or other content to suit their mood. It also assists users in their daily lives by providing transportation details, weather updates, personal schedules or reminders to take medications. With the smart home AI agent and its active hub features, LG aims to liberate users from the burden of housework and seeks to establish itself as a dominant player in the smart home market.

LG says that it will show off the AI Agent at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas between January 9-12th. The company also recently announced a new lineup of gaming monitors, a 98-inch Mini LED television, and its latest lineup of smart monitors. All of those will be shown off at CES in a couple of weeks as well.