LG’s 2024 smart monitor lineup is beautiful and affordable

Ahead of CES 2024, LG just announced its new MyView Smart Monitor lineup. Some models resemble the stand available with Apple’s new iMacs and the Studio Display. The South Korean company says these new smart monitors are designed for productivity and entertainment, as they come with the webOS platform – similar to what Samsung does with its displays by adding the Tizen system.

According to LG, the new MyView smart monitor lineup enables users to stream movies, series, and sports, listen to music, and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The 2024 models are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 31.5-inch size.

The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side, virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout (similar to the Studio Display), while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact appearance.

Image source: LG

LG says the new smart monitor lineup comes with webOS 23 onboard, which includes programs like Microsoft 365, Google Calendar, AirPlay 2, and Miracast compatibility. That said, neither of these displays has a built-in webcam. The South Korean company states that the high-end model can be paired with a detachable Full HD webcam.

“LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design, and much more. Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working, or working out, said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

The 32SR85U will be available for $599.99 at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. The 32SR70U and 32SR83U will be available for $499.99. US Availability will be announced at a later date.