Leica’s new iPhone accessory is everything the Camera Control will never be

I dislike the iPhone 16’s Camera Control functionality. BGR readers know I tried it over the past few months, but it isn’t for me. However, it seems Leica has made the ultimate Camera Control accessory, and it’s available for any iPhone with MagSafe support—from the iPhone 12 to the latest models.

The Leica LUX Grip is a MagSafe-compatible camera grip that gives you a proper feeling of the camera when shooting on your iPhone. The company describes this accessory: “How do you create an ideal photographic experience using an iPhone? The right balance, the precise moment the shutter is released, and feeling confident while composing the image. The Leica LUX Grip lends your smartphone these exact characteristics of traditional photography. With it, you hold and operate your iPhone just like a real camera. Whether you’re photographing spontaneous snapshots or complex still lifes, the intuitive handling means you are always in full control.”

Image source: Leica

Leica says the LUX Grip offers a very affordable mechanical shutter release. Its easy-to-grip setting dial and two freely definable FN buttons can help you create the best image composition yet. Users can take up to 1,000 shots in both portrait and landscape modes, and they can fully recharge this accessory in two hours using a USB-C cable.

What makes this accessory unique is its compatibility with the Leica LUX app, which lets you create a deeper bokeh effect or use the company’s legendary lenses, like the Summlux-M or Noctilux-M. Users also have full control over exposure, ISO, shutter speed, and unique Leica Looks.

Image source: Leica

Alongside the Leica LUX Grip, the company offers a cognac-colored leather pouch to protect this accessory. An integrated AirTag holder ensures additional security.

The device costs $329, but once you register your grip with the Leica account, you get a free 12-month subscription to the PRO version of the Leica LUX app. You can learn more about it here.