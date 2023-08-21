Leaks may offer an early look at Apple’s iPhone 15 color-matched braided USB-C cables

The iPhone 15 launch is almost here, and we probably know everything there is to know about the upcoming four handsets. But we keep getting last-minute rumors, like a claim that the iPhone 15 Ultra name change is happening after all. And a leak showing the purported braided color-matching iPhone 15 USB-C cables that might ship in the box with each new iPhone model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This is a pretty exciting rumor for me. But not because I plan to upgrade to one of the iPhone 15 models. Or because I want my iPhone and its charging cable to rock the same color. It’s the braided part that’s actually exciting.

The Lightning cable that came with my iPhone 14 Pro is still inside the handset’s box, untouched. I’ve used braided third-party cables to recharge my iPhone for years. And while I spent extra to buy them, I’ve probably saved money in the long run.

Those default iPhone rubber cables routinely break, and I’ve had to deal with the problem in the past. The easiest fix is buying new ones. Sure, you can use tape to reseal the exposed wires, but I’ve stopped considering that approach.

Braided cables, on the other hand, generally last much longer. Sure, they can break too, but they’re certainly more durable. Unfortunately, mine comes in black, so it doesn’t match the purple iPhone 14 Pro I’m rocking.

Apple already sells braided color-matched charging cables with the MacBook Air and Pro models. The Apple Watch Ultra also has a braided charging cable. And we did see rumors in previous years claiming the iPhone will get its own braided cables from Apple.

This is supposed to be the iPhone 15 USB C cable, I found this photo online but currently I can't trace the resource, so I can't be sure if it's true or not pic.twitter.com/bTILwlxxG5 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 19, 2023

Cue the latest iPhone 15 braided cable rumors. It started with Twitter user Majin Bu showing images of purported USB-C to USB-C cables for the iPhone 15. They appeared in various colors supposedly matching the upcoming iPhone 15 variants. But the user said they couldn’t vouch for the source of the photos.

After that, MacRumors found images from a different Twitter user who reportedly had access to design validation test (DVT) samples of the color-matched braided USB-C cables for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus variants.

The person told MacRumors that the cables should come in white, black, yellow, purple, and orange (pink) color options. These might match the colors of the iPhone 15 variants they ship with.

Color options aside, I want this rumor to come true. If these cables are real, they mark Apple’s switch to braided cables for the iPhone. Future models should also employ the same type of cables. And since these are USB-C cables they’ll work with all USB-C devices you might own.

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C Cable DVT Sample

Full black including connectors inside, comes with black SR(Strain relief plastic tubes) which different with the existing Woven Cable with USB-C from  (Except the one of Mac Pro)#Apple #appleinternal @HartleyCharlton @URedditor pic.twitter.com/pbjMDfpXu0 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 21, 2023

As for color matching, I’d expect the iPhone 15 Pro to follow the same strategy.

Apple will reportedly unveil the iPhone 15 series on September 12th. That’s when we’ll find out for certain what comes in the iPhone 15 box.