Leaked Pixel 7a preorder deal makes it too good to pass up

Google already confirmed the Pixel 7a launch date, with the next-gen mid-range handset set to be unveiled on Wednesday during Google I/O 2023. Given all other Pixel 7a leaks out there, it’s safe to say the Pixel 7a will be the mid-range Android phone to beat this year. The only “problem” with the Pixel 7a might be the price, which is going to be increased this year. However, Google might be working on an amazing Pixel 7a deal that will make the handset too good to pass up.

According to leaks, the new mid-range model will offer a Pixel 7 experience, both in terms of build quality and specs. Rumors say the Pixel 7a will feature a glass sandwich design, as the handset will support wireless charging. That’s a first for an A-series phone.

As for specs, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chip will power the Pixel 7a. That will ensure a long life for the handset, as it should have no problem getting plenty of Android updates down the road.

These features make the Pixel 7a an amazing mid-range handset. But they also raise the phone’s price to $499, according to the most recent leaks. That’s an 11% price hike compared to the $449 Pixel 6a.

As I’ve already explained, there’s one easy way to deal with this price problem. Android phones do not retain their value. Just look at the Pixel 6a, which was also an amazing mid-range offering last year.

Rather than preorder the Pixel 7a on Wednesday, all you need to do to get a better price is wait. That is if you want to purchase the phone without taking advantage of carrier deals and special offers. The Pixel 7a price is guaranteed to decline significantly in the coming months, especially once Amazon’s sales events kick off. Remember that Amazon’s next Prime Day is just around the corner.

Merci @Katentu 😍



Google Pixel 7a release date and pre-order offer is now known for France !



Buy a Google Pixel 7a from May 10th to May 22nd, 2023 and get a Google Pixel Buds A-Series for free.https://t.co/qdDY6vyU4u — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 5, 2023

It looks like Google might be aware that the $499 price tag could be a turn-off for those buyers looking to score a dependable mid-range Android handset. Google will seemingly fix the price issue by throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-series with Pixel 7a preorders.

That’s still not official. But a leak from France indicates that Pixel 7a preorders come with free Pixel Buds A-series earphones. The Pixel Buds A retail for $99, so you’re already looking at a great discount.

The Pixel 7a will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need USB-C headphones or wireless earphones like the Pixel Buds A-series. Getting them for free with a Pixel 7a preorder is a great perk. If you already own headphones, wired or wireless, you can always sell the free buds or gift them to someone. Either way, you’re getting a great deal on the Pixel 7a.

I will point out that the Pixel 7a preorder deal above will seemingly apply to buyers in France who order the handset from local electronics vendor Fnac. The US preorder deal could be different, if there is one.

However, previous rumors have revealed Google will release a new Sky Blue version of the Pixel Buds A. And it so happens that the Pixel 7a will also come in blue.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Pixel rumors and leaks are almost always accurate. So I’d expect some sort of Pixel 7a preorder deal to make that $499 price tag more palatable.