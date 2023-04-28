Pixel 7a in Blue colorway leaks ahead of Google I/O 2023

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

This is the second time we’ve gotten a look at the Pixel 7a out in the wild!

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7a at Google I/O in May, but that isn’t stopping the leaks to keep on coming. Today, leaker SnoopyTech took to Twitter to share photos of what definitely appears to be our first look at the Pixel 7a in the anticipated Blue colorway.

You can check out the photos that the leaker shared on Twitter below. In addition to sharing photos of the Blue color, SnoopyTech also shared photos of the Pixel 7a in the Black colorway. The photos also give us a first look at the packaging the phones will come in. There’s no surprise there — the packaging looks exactly the same as other Pixel phones that have been released in the past.

It’s not surprising to see the phones showing up in the wild already. Pixel phones are notorious for getting leaked before Google has a chance to officially announce them. The Black colorway of the Pixel 7a had already shown up in the hands of someone a whopping two months ago.

The Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, a USB-C charging port, and a physical SIM tray. It’s rumored to come packed with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. It is not, however, anticipated to pack a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition to the Black and Blue color options, the phone is rumored to also come in White and Coral. An image of the Coral option popped up online yesterday, all but confirming the new color.

Google is set to host its I/O developer conference on May 10, 2023. The Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro are all expected to be unveiled at the event.