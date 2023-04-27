Google’s Pixel 7a might come in a new Coral color

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been holding out hope that the Pixel 7a will feature a cool new color, you may be in luck.

Spotted by The Verge, Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter, claims the upcoming Pixel 7a will feature a new Coral colorway. The leaker shared an image of the Pixel 7a in the new color, and while I usually tend to go for whatever Apple’s version of Space Gray is this year, it looks really cool. I may need to open myself up to more colorful phones in the future.

Remember when the Pixel phones had a different color for the side button? That was awesome. We need to get back to that world.

While we’re getting a sneak peek at what might be one of the colors of the Pixel 7a when it comes out this summer, we’ve already gotten a look at the new phone in the hands of an actual user. Back in March, someone got their hands on the upcoming phone in the black colorway.

According to the person that had the phone, the Pixel 7a will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, at least for the model that they came into possession of. The person with the device said that “it is a software prototype from the manufacturer, not an official product. Therefore, around the Pixel 7a model, there are many patterns to identify. At the same time, the front of the machine also has a management code.”

The Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, a USB-C charging port, and a physical SIM tray. It is not anticipated to pack a 3.5mm audio jack, however. In addition to Black and Coral, the phone is rumored to also come in White and Blue color options.

Google is set to host its I/O developer conference on May 10, 2023. The Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro could all see unveiling at the event.