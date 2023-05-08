Leak may show a major iOS 17 Apple Maps redesign that takes over the iPhone lock screen

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The leaker behind iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island has shared yet another feature they believe will be available for iOS 17, set to be unveiled in less than a month. Analyst941 has shared several pieces of information about the upcoming iPhone software update on their Twitter account.

They already teased changes to the Control Center, Dynamic Island, and even interactive widgets. Now, the Twitter user shows how they think the Live Activities feature could look like with Apple Maps.

In a post early today, they said the new Live Activities support for Apple Maps will bring “seamless transition when unlocking” the iPhone, the ability to view notifications over the map by swiping up and show most Lock Screen elements until unlocked.

They say that “allegedly, you can minimize the map to the size of the music player on the Lock Screen, and remaximize it by tapping the activity.” For this specific feature, they say they haven’t seen “nor gotten enough details to show that, yet at least.”

It’s important to note that Analyst941 doesn’t have a solid track of leaks, as they only leaked information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island before the release. Over the past months, on the other hand, they have shared lots of rumored features that could arrive with iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

That said, we’ll have to wait until the WWDC 2023 keynote to discover whether the Twitter user had accurate information or if we should take their following pieces of information with a grain of salt.

WWDC 2023 will be presented on June 5 at Apple Park. Apple is expected to announce new features for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. In addition, the company is expected to announce its mixed reality headset, the xrOS operating system for the Reality Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and a Mac Pro.

If we have all of these announcements, WWDC 2023 will surely be one of the most packed events of the date.