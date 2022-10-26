Largest iPhone factory facing COVID-19 outbreak, iPhone 14 production steady so far

Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in China is facing a COVID-19 outbreak as some employees got affected by the pandemic in Zhengzhou park. As of now, iPhone 14 production seems steady as the manufacturer has been able to control the impact of the disease in the group affected.

As reported by SCMP, Foxconn confirmed that its largest iPhone factory is dealing with a small COVID-19 outbreak and that production remains “relatively stable” so far.

The manufacturer stated that a small number of employees on the campus have been affected by COVID-19. With China’s zero-COVID policy, Foxconn needs to be careful so it doesn’t have to close the factory for a few weeks, which could affect the iPhone 14 production.

“For the small number of employees affected by the pandemic, Foxconn, in compliance with local epidemic prevention policies, is providing the necessary guarantess for livelihoods, including material supplies, psychological comfort, and responsive feedback,” said the company in a statement. “Operations and production in the Zhengzhou park are relatively stable with health and safety measures for emploeyees being maintained. At present, the epidemic prevention work in Zhengzhou is progressing steadily, and the impact on the groups is controllable.”

The Zhengzhou campus has about 300,000 workers. Early this week, Foxconn imposed restrictions on the iPhone factory such as dine-in meal facilities due to this COVID-19 outbreak.

“Starting this week, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou workers are only permitted to commute along certain routes within the campus, with many entrances closed in a de facto lockdown. The company has also urged workers living outside the campus to move into on-site dormitories, according to a separate notice on Monday,” reported SCMP.

This decision came after widespread discussions on Chinese social media about the COVID-19 situation in Apple’s largest iPhone factory. It’s been said that the Zhengzhou campus has been sealed off to maintain operations in a “production bubble” with tightened restrictions.

BGR will report back once we hear more about the ongoing situation and how it could affect the iPhone 14 production.

