iPhone 14 Pro hit with shipping delays following COVID-19 outbreak at Foxconn

Last week, BGR reported that the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, was facing a COVID-19 outbreak. While Foxconn stated that iPhone 14 Pro production was steady, new cases of the disease during the weekend made the manufacturer tighten restrictions and ask other production sites to work out backup plans as it is taking longer for customers to buy Apple’s new flagship phones.

According to Nikkei Asia, Foxconn is trying to prioritize the production of the iPhone 14 Pro series as these are the phones selling the most, but the manufacturer isn’t able to meet the goals.

A JP Morgan note seen by AppleInsider highlights that both Pro models show their “lead times extended to where they were roughly two weeks ago,” as the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max saw their times shift from 24 days each in week 7 to 31 days a piece in week 8.

In a statement, Foxconn acknowledged the impact on production and asked other facilities for help.

The company will mitigate the impacts on production by primarily asking other production sites to work out backup plans. (…) Under the guidance of the government, the Zhengzhou site continues to implement epidemic prevention measures and closed-loop management, as well as point to point commuting and daily PCR screening tests. Foxconn’s facilities have not yet seen infections with severe condition so far. The overall coronavirus outbreak is controllable.

While Foxconn says things are still under control, what Asian outlets report shows that the manufacturer is trying to avoid disruptions as much as it can. However, signs of fewer iPhone models being produced are already something customers can experience at the end of the supply chain.

BGR will keep reporting on the COVID-19 cases at the Zhengzhou site and how Foxconn will deal with the iPhone 14 Pro production.

