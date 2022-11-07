Apple lowers iPhone 14 production by 3 million units due to slow sales

This weekend, Apple made a rare announcement saying iPhone 14 Pro production has been affected by COVID-19 restrictions in China, as its major factory is on a seven-day lockdown. While customers are still trying to find Apple’s latest flagship phones, a new report shows that demand for regular versions has cooled.

Bloomberg, quoting people familiar with the matter, says Apple is expecting to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 models than initially anticipated. While this could have been related to difficulties in making the flagship versions due to the COVID-19 lockdown in China, the publication says, “the reduction is primarily due to softer demand for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models.”

That said, Apple expects to make 87 million devices or fewer, compared to the target of 90 million units.

Sales of the iPhone 14 and Plus have rapidly cooled since their launch and the slowdon is deepening in China, according to a Jefferies analysis of the world’s biggest smartphone market. Apple previously cancelled plans to increase production of tis new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demaind failed to materialize.

There are a few reasons why the regular version is selling poorly. With last year’s processor, Apple also took a bit longer to offer the Plus model. In addition, hard-core users are focusing on the redesigned Pro model which provides a brand new chip, the Dynamic Island, and improved camera capabilities.

For 2023, the outlook can be different as casual customers will focus on upgrading to a newer iPhone, not necessarily the pricier model. Here’s the company statement regarding the Pro versions supply:

We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

