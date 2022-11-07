Apple warns that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be hard to find for Christmas

The iPhone 14 series has seen a mixed reception since Apple’s September launch. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have reportedly sold much better than expected. They’ve been sold out on Apple’s website since soon after launch, with wait times slipping to several weeks. The iPhone 14 and Plus models apparently saw less consumer demand, and you’ll have an easier time finding one in stores.

But if you have to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max model for Christmas for yourself or a loved one, you’d better place your order as soon as possible. It’s more than high demand that’s impacting supply. A new wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in China has affected the iPhone 14 Pro manufacturing facilities. As a result, Apple issued an official announcement to warn buyers that stock constraints might follow.

Apple announced the news on Sunday, providing brief details about the situation at hand:

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

Reports last week detailed the lockdowns at Foxconn’s facilities in Zhengzhou and the potential impact on iPhone 14 Pro production.

Apple also notes that it continues to see “strong demand” for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. But it expects lower shipments for both models than initially anticipated. As a result, customers “will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

It’s unclear how long the new lockdowns will last. Apple says it’s working with suppliers to return to normal production levels while also ensuring the health and safety of workers.

iPhone 14 Pro order offers a mid-December shipping estimate. Image source: Apple Inc.

A quick check on Apple.com indicates that a Deep Purple 128GB iPhone 14 Pro would ship between December 8th and 14th if ordered at the time of this writing. Your mileage might vary, but it looks like you’re in for a lengthy wait. It might take four to five weeks for the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max model of your choosing to ship.

You can run your own tests over at this link. Just select the model, color, and storage you need and see what shipping estimate you get. You’ll probably have to order the handset very soon for it to ship before Christmas.

Consumers can also check with carriers and electronics retailers for available stock. But the COVID lockdowns in China impacted all iPhone 14 Pro production. That means retailers will experience the same supply issues as Apple.

