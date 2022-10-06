iPhone 14 Pro is sold out – here’s how long you have to wait

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are selling tremendously well, considering that both are sold out on Apple’s website. Apple ran out of available stock soon after preorders started about a month ago. The Pro models were more popular with buyers than the regular iPhone 14 variants and started selling out since then. And the iPhone 14 Plus only starts shipping on Friday.

Those buyers who waited might have a more challenging time getting the iPhone 14 Pro flavor they desire right away. The alternative is waiting several weeks for Apple to fulfill your order.

You had your chance to preorder the iPhone 14 Pro about a month ago after Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event. Those who hurried to get their orders in as quickly as possible received their iPhone 14 Pro a week later.

Shipping estimates started slipping soon after the start of preorders, and they have not improved. Currently, Apple.com offers the following waiting times for the four iPhone 14 models:

As you can see, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max supply is significantly more constrained than the iPhone 14 and Plus. That’s regardless of capacity or color. As a reminder, the Pro models come in four storage options, from 128GB to 1TB. And you have four colors at your disposal: Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Black.

It’s not just Apple’s US online store that shows the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are sold out in international markets. The German online store offers similar lead times. You’ll have to wait 3-4 weeks for the Pro and 4-5 weeks for the Pro Max.

You can still try visiting a brick-and-mortar Apple retail store to find the iPhone 14 Pro model you want. Alternatively, you might discover iPhone 14 stock in carrier stores and electronics shops. But some of the more popular iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max storage options and colors might be sold out.

Apple plans to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units this year. Recent reports said it shifted production from the cheaper models to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to meet demand. But if you want to buy an iPhone 14 Pro variant in time for Christmas, you might want to plan accordingly. There’s no telling when Apple will catch up with demand and how long the iPhone 14 Pro models will be sold out.

We’ll also remind you that Apple still sells many other iPhone variants that offer great value. Here’s our guide to help you decide what iPhone fits your budget.

