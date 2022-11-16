You can’t order an iPhone 14 Pro in time for Christmas

Earlier this month, Apple warned consumers that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max supply would run low. A new lockdown had just impacted the primary assembly facility in China. As a result, consumers would have to wait longer for the devices to ship. At the time, we told you that you had to order almost immediately to ensure delivery before Christmas.

Well, you may have missed your window if you haven’t placed your order yet. As it stands now, you won’t get your iPhone 14 in time for Christmas.

Apple’s online store shows that you’d have been able to order an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max on November 7th and receive the product between December 8th and 14th (screenshot below). Whether it was for you or a loved one, Apple would have shipped the phone in time for the holidays.

iPhone 14 Pro order simulation offers mid-December shipping estimate. Image source: Apple Inc.

As MacRumors points out, it’s now nearly impossible to get the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max in time to put under the Christmas tree.

Shipping times have slipped, and you might have to wait between five and six weeks. Some iPhones will be delivered from December 27th, which won’t be ideal for some shoppers.

If you’ve been putting off this purchase or waiting for Apple’s Black Friday deals to drop before ordering any new Apple hardware, you won’t get the iPhone 14 Pro this Christmas.

It’s not just the COVID-19 lockdown in China that’s impacting supply. Demand for the 14 Pro models was high even before the new restrictions came into effect.

iPhone 14 Pro order simulation offers a December 27th shipping estimate. Image source: Apple Inc.

Buyers who absolutely need an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max by Christmas can always check electronics stores and carriers. They might still have stock. But don’t be surprised if you can’t find the color you were dying to get. Or the storage option that you wanted. Or a combination thereof.

Also, if you’re on the fence between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, you could always buy the former. No matter what some people say, the iPhone 14 is still a flagship device that will offer a great experience. Even without a 48-megapixel camera on the back, a 120Hz display, and a Dynamic Island notch.