Buying an iPhone 14 Pro from third-party retailers for Christmas might be almost impossible

A new lockdown in China impacted iPhone 14 production a few weeks ago. Apple warned buyers in early November that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max production was running at “significantly reduced capacity.” As a result, buyers might have to wait longer for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to ship. Shipping estimates extended almost through Christmas. Buyers already had to wait several weeks for the iPhone 14 Pro delivery before the lockdown.

About ten days later, we told you that you could no longer buy an iPhone 14 Pro variant from Apple’s online store and get it by Christmas. Shipping estimates gave buyers a wait time of 5-6 weeks. But we told you that you might score an iPhone 14 Pro from third-party electronics retailers and carriers.

It now looks like third-party retailers are also struggling with iPhone 14 Pro stock. It might be nearly impossible to score an iPhone 14 Pro model for Christmas.

The advantage of buying an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max from Apple is that you can choose the model you want. The phones come in four color options and four storage tiers. As we explained, third-party retailers and carriers might have fewer alternatives. After all, the production issues in China impact all the iPhone 14 Pro shipments.

Best Buy is one of the big retailers struggling with iPhone 14 Pro stock right now. The retailer confirmed the iPhone 14 Pro supply issues on a media call, per Reuters.

“One of the places where we’re seeing a bit of (inventory) pressure is in those higher-end iconic iPhone devices,” Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said.

iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island in action. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone draws customers to Best Buy stores, Reuters notes, especially during the holiday season. This often triggers impulse buying ahead of Christmas. Barry added that Best Buy had factored the expected loss in sales during the December quarter due to the shortage of iPhone 14 Pro units.

“We lose a lot of customers because of” the iPhone 14 Pro stock issues, Best Buy store supervisor Michael Phillips told Reuters. He explained that it takes at least two weeks after consumers place orders for models to reach his Best Buy store in the Bronx, New York.

Philips also said, “you’re not going to settle for something that doesn’t have the specs you want” if you want the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As I explained before, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are incredible flagships. Even though some buyers might label them as iPhone 13s variants. T-Mobile, for example, has a great Black Friday deal on iPhone 14 models that will get you the handsets in time for Christmas.

But buyers set on the iPhone 14 Pro will have a tougher time having the device shipped in time for Christmas. iPhone 14 Pro sales might be pushed into the next quarter.

Reuters also says that about 8 million iPhone 14 units will be sold over the Black Friday weekend. The estimate comes from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. He says the figure is about 2 million lower than iPhone 13 sales during the same period last year.

